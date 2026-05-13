Cloudy weather in NYC with rain moving in during evening hours

Residents should keep the umbrella handy as cloudy weather takes over New York City, but it will be far from a washout.

Wednesday morning starts off mild, with temperatures sitting in the 40s and 50s.

Showers will mainly stay north of the city early on, so many neighborhoods will stay dry through the morning commute.

Mix of sunshine and clouds

This afternoon and evening, we'll see a mix of partial sunshine and clouds, along with a noticeable breeze. Highs climb to around 70 degrees, so it will feel pleasant out there.

Along the coast, it will be a bit blustery, with gusts ranging from 25 to 40 miles per hour.

Is it going to rain today?

A few showers will develop north and west of the city, but most of the region should slide through the afternoon and evening commute without much trouble.

Tonight, rain becomes more widespread as showers gradually push in. Some isolated downpours are possible, and while flooding is not expected, brief heavy rain could lead to a little ponding on roadways, especially in poor drainage spots.

Damp start to Thursday

Thursday starts wet, with showers and a few isolated downpours around for the morning commute.

As the day goes on, the focus for showers and isolated downpours shifts toward our northeast suburbs. It won't be quite as warm, with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday trends drier overall, with some sun and isolated showers. Then we turn the corner this weekend with 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday.