New York, New Jersey set for warmest weekend weather of the year so far

The weekend is bringing some of the warmest weather the New York area has seen this year.

After a cool, ever-so-slightly unsettled start to Friday, temperatures will climb through the 50s before improving this afternoon.

Skies will bounce between partly and mostly cloudy. While a few isolated showers will pop up north and east of New York City, most of us will stay dry. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s, a little below normal for mid-May.

Tonight turns quiet and mostly clear, with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s.

NYC weekend forecast

The weekend is where things really turn around.

The weekend is bringing sunshine and very warm temperatures to New York City. CBS News New York

Saturday brings sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity. It will be the perfect day to get outside, whether you're heading to the park or the beach. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, with 80 degrees in reach west of the city.

Sunday will be summer-like, with plenty of sun and a very slight chance of showers. Temperatures jump into the mid-80s, with inland areas pushing 90 degrees.

Summer-like temperatures are expected Sunday with some areas reaching 90 degrees. CBS News New York

Looking ahead, Monday turns a bit tricky, with a sharp temperature split across the region. Inland spots stay warm well into the 80s, while the city hovers near 80 degrees, and eastern areas may struggle through the 60s and 70s.

By Tuesday, the heat and humidity surge, while the coast stays a touch cooler.

Overall, it's a classic spring-to-summer transition, with something for everyone over the next few days across the region.