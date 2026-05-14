Unsettled weather with showers across the Tri-State Area before major warmup

There's still some unsettled weather in the mix before a big warmup this weekend, but we're steering clear of a First Alert Weather Day.

Thursday morning starts mostly cloudy with a few showers passing through. The afternoon doesn't change much, with scattered showers and the chance for an isolated downpour, but mainly north and east of the city.

Temperatures will be running a touch cooler than yesterday, with highs in the mid‑60s.

Temperatures are mild Thursday with the chance of showers across the region. CBS News New York

Tonight, clouds linger and skies bounce between partly and mostly cloudy. Most areas stay dry, though a stray shower can't be ruled out.

Friday brings a quieter setup. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and while an isolated shower is possible, many neighborhoods will stay dry. It will still be on the cool side for mid-May, with highs in the mid‑60s.

Then comes the payoff. Saturday looks absolutely fantastic with wall‑to‑wall sunshine. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s, with some inland spots reaching 80 degrees.

The weekend feels like summer with some areas reaching temperatures in the upper 80s. CBS News New York

Sunday's even warmer. Expect low to mid‑80s across the city, with 90 degrees in reach across the interior.

Enjoy the stretch, plan outdoor time because once the clouds clear, sunshine and summer-like warmth take center stage across the region.