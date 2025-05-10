A fantastic weather weekend begins in the NYC area! Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Get ready for a fantastic weather weekend in the New York City area!

Any lingering clouds will gradually clear through the morning hours Saturday. Then, with much drier air moving in, expect more afternoon sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low 70s.

It'll be breezy at times with gusts of 20-30 mph. But overall, a really nice day is shaping up!

Tonight will be mostly clear and crisp with lows in the 50s for most, and 40s in the distant suburbs northwest of NYC.

Mother's Day forecast

It can't get much better for Mother's Day tomorrow!

Plan on plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday looks good too, before our next shower risk moves in later Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

