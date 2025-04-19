Weather in NYC area today feels like summer with highs in 80s. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

We'll be jumping right into summer weather today in the New York City area, as highs for most reach the low to mid 80s -- which is more like late June!

The only exceptions will be along the south facing shores of Connecticut and Long Island, where an onshore flow will keep temperatures only in the 50s and 60s.

Wild warmth, breezy Saturday

Along with the balmy readings, there will be a stiff southwesterly breeze, gusting between 25-35 mph at times. It will also turn somewhat humid, which may help spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms later today as a cold front approaches from the west.

Most of the coverage of any showers or storms that develop looks to be from NYC and points north and west. The severe storm threat is low.

Easter Sunday forecast

Tonight, a few more light showers are possible as the cold front moves through. Behind the front, temperatures will drop mainly into the 50s, with a persistent breeze.

That breeze will last into Easter Sunday, but with decent amounts of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s, it's shaping up to be a very nice holiday for all!

