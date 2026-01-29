Chance of snow east of NYC this weekend as dangerous cold holds its grip

A stretch of unseasonably harsh winter weather continues across the region, prompting First Alert Weather Days Thursday through Saturday.

The cold settles in early and stays locked over the area. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday and start up again at night through Friday morning.

Wind chills repeatedly dip into dangerous territory, ranging from -20 to -5 degrees at times.

Temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees below normal and remain below freezing every day.

Snow forecast this weekend

Forecasters are monitoring whether a system may rapidly intensify into a bomb cyclone. This is a term used when a storm's pressure drops quickly, leading to a fast‑strengthening, more powerful coastal low.

That potential offshore development is the source of our snow threat, with the best chances for accumulation on Sunday east of New York City.

Regardless of the exact track, expect blustery, cold conditions with wind chills holding in the 10 to 15 degrees range.

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

Cold snap lasts all week

Thursday begins frigid, with feels-like values near 0 degrees, improving only slightly into the single digits and teens by afternoon.

The bottom drops out once again tonight with wind chills ranging from -15 to 5 degrees.

CBS News New York

Despite sunshine on Friday, the air will stay bitter. Feels-like readings will be stuck between 0 and 10 degrees.

The weekend offers little relief. Saturday remains frigid with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

In fact, morning lows will likely challenge records on Friday and Saturday.

CBS News New York

By Sunday, attention turns to a developing storm off the East Coast.