Ways to take advantage of summer savings beyond Prime Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- You've probably heard Tuesday is Prime Day, but you don't need to be an Amazon customer to take advantage of summer savings. 

Retailers are joining the fight for shoppers' dwindling dollars, and Black Friday deals are happening right now.

You can cash in on deep discounts at stores, including Target and Best Buy. 

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge joined us to break down the deals. 

We also asked her when shoppers should start thinking about back to school. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

July 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

