Another water main break in Paterson, N.J. causes boil water advisory

Paterson, N.J. again facing water problems following another water main break

Another water main break is impacting residents in New Jersey.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission said Sunday there was no estimated timeframe for repairs after a 42-inch water main broke at North 1st and Arch in Paterson.

Large parts of the Riverside neighborhood may have little or no water service while crews work to isolate the break, the water commission said.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission said there was no estimated timeframe for repairs after a 42-inch water main broke at North 1st and Arch in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. PASSAIC VALLEY WATER COMMISSION

CBS News New York spoke to impacted residents who said even though the situation is bad, they understand.

"I think they are doing the best they can. Like, this is an old city with an old infrastructure, and they are trying to support new, modern facilities, and it's just not equipped for that," resident Amy Allen said.

Boil water advisory in effect for many

A boil water advisory was also issued for tens of thousands of customers in the Paterson area, including those served by the Manchester Utilities Authority.

The boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Paterson, Prospect Park, Haledon and North Haledon.

Residents and businesses in those areas should boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or making ice, until the Passaic Valley Water Commission determines it is safe, officials said.

The advisory was lifted earlier for Broadway and streets south of Broadway, east of Spruce Street and west of Route 20, officials said.

This is separate from the water main break near Hinchliffe Stadium that took weeks to repair and was restored earlier this week, the water commission said.