Over 185,000 New Jersey residents under boil water advisory as Paterson water main break repairs continue

Over 185,000 in New Jersey remain under boil water advisory

Over 185,000 people in New Jersey remain under a boil water advisory as repairs continue on a water main break in Paterson.

Paterson, Prospect Park, Haledon and North Haledon are all impacted, according to the Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWS) and Manchester Utilities Authority.

Officials say a 30-inch pipe broke near Hinchliffe Stadium early Friday morning, leaving residents and businesses with low water pressure or no water at all.

Crews worked around-the-clock all weekend to repair the break, but officials estimate those repairs may not be completed until Monday or Tuesday. The cause of the break has not yet been determined.

Portable bathrooms, shower trailers available in Paterson

Saturday, Paterson opened a comfort zone at John F. Kennedy High School with portable bathrooms, and on Sunday, the city added a shower trailer. Free water is being distributed at multiple locations throughout the impacted areas.

"We're also putting temporary pumping in place within Paterson to try to boost pressure in areas that either ... have low pressure or don't have water at all, so we continue to move on multiple paths to try to address the issue," PVWS Executive Director Jim Mueller said.

Residents should boil water for one minute before using it for drinking, preparing foods, mixing baby formula, washing produce, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Officials say after water pressure is restored, the boil water advisory could remain in place for another day or two while the system is tested for bacteria.