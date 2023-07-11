Port Newark cargo ship fire that killed Firefighters Augusto Acabou, Wayne Brooks officially put out, Coast Guard says

NEWARK, N.J. - The cargo ship fire that killed two firefighters last week in Port Newark has officially been put out, U.S. Coast Guard officials announced Tuesday.

"At this time, those concerted efforts have gotten us to a place this morning where we can officially declare the fire is out," Capt. Zeita Merchant said. "While this is a huge milestone and something that we can celebrate, we must not lose sight of the fact that this is merely the first step of a long process, as we now need to consider the salvage and transfer of the vessel, a process that can be hazardous and complex, as well."

"Additionally, and more importantly, we are transitioning to a phase of determining the cause of the fire and related fatalities," she added.

The cargo ship caught fire on July 5th around 9:30 p.m. as cars were being loaded onto the vessel, according to the ship's operator.

Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, Jr., 49, died fighting the fire. Both will be laid to rest this week.

The fire was ultimately contained five days after it broke out.

Sources told CBS New York investigators were able to go inside Monday to begin their investigation.

Gov. Phil Murphy said concerns about the ship taking on too much water and tipping over have also subsided.

