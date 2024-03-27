Memorial for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller grows outside 101st Precinct

NEW YORK -- A man involved in a police officer-involved shooting that left a Queens cop dead is now charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday.

From Queens to Massapequa Park on Long Island, where the cop lived, communities are honoring his life.

People in Far Rockaway stopped by frequently Wednesday morning to pay tribute at a growing memorial outside 101st Precinct. Some dropped off candles, stopped to take pictures, and left flowers while having a moment of silence for Officer Diller, who died in the line of duty.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Massapequa Park community were to put up ribbons honoring their hometown hero. Diller, 31, was a husband, a father to a 1-year-old son, and a three-year NYPD officer. Many are mourning his death.

"It's heartbreaking. It's one of your own. He was out there doing his job," a woman named Michele said.

Back in Far Rockaway, a woman named Rosanne stopped by the precinct and said, "You're leaving a family without a son, without a father, without a husband, and for what?"

The tragic life-ending event unfolded on Monday evening in Far Rockaway. Officer Diller conducted a traffic stop with his partner for an illegally parked car when chaos broke out.

Video shows officers rushing Officer Diller into a vehicle headed to the hospital, where he later died. The NYPD said a bullet struck Diller in the torso, just below his vest.

"Parents should never have to bury their children. There's nothing natural about that. And watching his wife as she's just holding on, hoping not to hear those words come back," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Lindy Jones, the driver of the vehicle in that traffic stop, is now charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a defaced weapon.

"These officers are putting their lives on the line for us every single day. And even [Diller], if he was at home and needed an officer, he would have been there for him so why would you kill that man?" Roseanne said.

The Far Rockaway community is holding a prayer vigil on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the precinct.

Another candlelight vigil will be held in Massapequa Park.