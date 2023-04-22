Watch CBS News
Over 150 students treated to free prom dresses, suits in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- Dozens of students in Washington Heights were treated to free prom dresses and suits Saturday.

More than 150 students, grades 8-12, went shopping for dresses, shoes, dress shirts and ties.

Three hundred outfits were donated for the event.

"It's awesome, and I feel very supported by events like this. I think it's a great way to help, especially for some families that might not be able to afford to spend as much money on a one-time event. It's an awesome way to help so they don't feel left out," said Sean Noel, from West Bronx Academy.

"To just look at the different dresses and try them on, and the lines are pretty long and people are just putting them on on top of their clothes, like me, and it's pretty fun 'cause you get to be with your friends and see the different dresses," Hamilton Grange Middle School student Charlize Madera said.

This is the 17th year for the event held at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center.

