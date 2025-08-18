Man killed in 2nd shooting involving an off-duty NYPD officer in just over 48 hours

An off-duty New York City police officer fatally shot a man in Washington Heights on Sunday night, police said at a press conference early Monday morning.

It's the second deadly shooting involving an off-duty NYPD officer in just over 48 hours.

Off-duty NYPD officer fatally shoots man in Washington Heights

The most recent shooting happened just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday on West 173rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Police said an off-duty NYPD officer was standing outside a residential building when he was approached by two men riding on separate mopeds. One man allegedly got off his moped, asked the off-duty officer a question, then pulled out a firearm.

The off-duty officer then drew his weapon and fired multiple shots at the man, police said.

The alleged gunman was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released, but police said he was 30 years old.

Police said the second individual fled the scene on his moped.

According to police, a loaded 9mm firearm was recovered at the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Man shot, killed by off-duty NYPD officer on Staten Island

Earlier this weekend, an off-duty NYPD officer fatally shot a man identified as Jesse Campbell, 44, on Staten Island.

Friday night, police said a 911 caller reported a man with a gun had been seen behind a diner on Hylan Boulevard, but the alleged gunman then left.

A short time later on William Avenue, an off-duty officer spotted Campbell, who appeared to be holding a gun, and alerted a second off-duty officer, police said.

Police said the two off-duty officers repeatedly told Campbell to drop his weapon, but he didn't listen to them and instead pointed the apparent weapon at them.

One off-duty officer then opened fire, striking Campbell multiple times. Campbell was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An imitation firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.