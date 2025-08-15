Off-duty officer fatally shoots man holding imitation firearm on Staten Island

An off-duty police officer fatally shot a man who was holding an imitation firearm on Staten Island, police said at a press conference just after midnight Saturday.

It happened Friday night on William Avenue near Hylan Boulevard in the Great Kills neighborhood.

According to police, around 8 p.m., someone called 911 and reported that a man armed with a gun was behind a diner on Hylan Boulevard, but the man then left the diner.

A short time later, police say an off-duty officer was walking on William Avenue when he saw the same man with what appeared to be a firearm displayed.

That off-duty officer alerted a second off-duty officer who was nearby, police said, and both off-duty officers then confronted the man, repeatedly telling him to drop the firearm.

The man allegedly then pointed the weapon at the two officers, and police say one officer opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

The off-duty officers performed life-saving measures until first responders arrived, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released, but police said he has a documented criminal history in New York.

Police said an imitation firearm was recovered at the scene.

An off-duty police officer fatally shot a man who was holding an imitation firearm on Staten Island on Aug. 15, 2025, police said. NYPD Crime Stoppers

"Our officers were confronted with a dangerous and unpredictable situation, and they attempted to deescalate the situation multiple times," NYPD Assistant Chief Melissa Eger said.

Police said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.