Washington Heights residents urge neighbors to be on alert after reported attacks

There is fear and frustration in Washington Heights after reports of a man stalking, harassing and even attacking women, seemingly at random.

Now the community is coming together, asking neighbors to be on alert.

Victims of harassment urged to report incidents to NYPD

The community is posting flyers showing a man neighbors all agree is harassing women and children during daylight hours in the vicinity of 187th Street and Pinehurst Avenue.

"A lot of people in the community feel very frustrated and trapped," said one woman, who did not want to be identified.

She says a man followed her teenage daughter and her 4-year-old little sister home from school, and even tried to get into their building.

"Only when she told him very explicitly that she was calling an adult did he leave," she said.

According to the woman, the suspect is known to police, but the NYPD has not released any information related to these alleged attacks.

The woman says she filed a police report and handed over surveillance video, but City Councilwoman Carmen de la Rosa says other potential victims have not taken that crucial step.

"One misunderstanding that folks have is that if they call 911, that is sufficient. We need police reports in order to actually file cases against this person," de la Rosa said.

Washington Heights resident Jackie Cruz says she's keeping a closer eye on her daughters.

"It's been known in the neighborhood that he is around. Our kids have been spoken to about it in school, so that they know to be just cautious," she said.

Man wanted for randomly punching woman in separate incident

Adding to the worry, police also shared surveillance video of a man wanted for randomly punching a woman in the face on 186th Street near Overlook Terrace back on Jan. 10.

De la Rosa says that appears to be a different suspect.

"That seems to be a separate incident, but all the others seem to be connected to this one person," she said.

Anyone who is harassed, stalked or attacked in the area is urged to go to the local police precinct and file a report.