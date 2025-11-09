9 injured in Washington Heights apartment building fire

Nine people were injured in an apartment building fire in Washington Heights on Saturday.

Reports of a fire at the six-story building on Fort Washington Avenue between West 163rd and 164th streets came in just after 8:45 p.m., and crews were on the scene within four minutes, fire officials said.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire on the fourth floor of the building, with flames extending to the fifth and sixth floors, plus the cockloft above.

The fire grew to five alarms with 220 firefighters and EMS personnel on scene, fire officials said. It took several hours for the fire to be brought under control.

According to fire officials, three firefighters suffered minor injuries. Six civilians were also taken to local hospitals to be treated for unspecified injuries, officials said.

The FDNY said the fire caused heavy damage to multiple apartments and about six families were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.