1 stabbed in fight at asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island; 18 in custody
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a stabbing outside an asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island.
The violence erupted around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say it started inside the shelter, then spilled outside, where the fighting continued.
Investigators say a 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed in the neck.
Police say 18 people were taken into custody. Charges are pending.
It's unclear what started the violence.
