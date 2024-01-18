1 stabbed in fight at asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island; 18 in custody

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a stabbing outside an asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island.

The violence erupted around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say it started inside the shelter, then spilled outside, where the fighting continued.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say 18 people were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

It's unclear what started the violence.