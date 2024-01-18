Watch CBS News
Local News

1 stabbed in fight at asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island; 18 in custody

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a stabbing outside an asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island.

The violence erupted around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say it started inside the shelter, then spilled outside, where the fighting continued.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say 18 people were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

It's unclear what started the violence.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 10:11 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.