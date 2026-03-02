Freedom for Iranians is finally possible, some Times Square demonstrators say

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Iranian New Yorkers are holding on to hope that people in their homeland can finally get their freedom.

A demonstration was held in Times Square on Monday, where dozens called for the current government to be overthrown and for political prisoners to be liberated.

"I think they are hungry for it"

New video from Tehran shows a police station nearly demolished, damaged homes, wrecked cars, and rubble on the streets.

The future of Iran remains unknown, but many hope the people rise up.

"I think they are hungry for [freedom]. The entire Iranian diaspora is behind them. We are supporting them. We're amplifying their voices as much as we can," said Lemor Balter, a member of Woman Life Freedom NYC.

The war, which is in its third day, has already started to expand. For the first time in more than a year, Iranian-backed Hezbollah has fired rockets into Israel.

In Beit Shemesh, a city a little less than 20 miles west of Jerusalem, mourners for a mother and child killed by an Iranian missile were forced to take cover.

"We never thought we would see this day"

Balter's parents fled Iran before the revolution in 1979. However, she says relatives who stayed behind were forced to chant "death to Israel" as Jews.

"My entire family is from Iran. We are Jews," Balter said.

Eventually, her entire family escaped, but for Balter, Iran is a country that has only ever existed in pictures.

"That's been my life's dream -- to be able to go back with my children and show them, you know, where their family comes from," Balter said. "So the fact that this is maybe a possibility now, like we never thought we would see this day. The fact that my grandmother is still alive and is seeing this happening in real time is incredible to me. I never thought this would happen."

Betty Emamian is looking back too. Her aunt was an Iranian actress known as Forouzan, whose career stopped when the revolution started.

"She was the first woman that ever brought the role of women into Iranian cinema, and she was a pioneer," Emamian said. "I wish she was here to see this day, especially what she has done for the women, not only for her craft and her industry but also human rights."