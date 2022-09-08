Walk with Us to Cure Lupus on Oct. 22

The New York City Walk with Us to Cure Lupus is the Lupus Research Alliance (LRA)'s signature national fundraising program, designed to increase awareness of lupus and raise crucial funds for lupus research programs, to date.

The Lupus Research Alliance Board of Directors pays all administrative and fundraising costs for the organization, so 100% of all donations received go directly to support innovative lupus research programs.

The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment while advancing toward a cure by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering diverse scientific talent, stimulating collaborations, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors fund all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

We believe that scientific research is the most powerful way we can improve the lives of people living with lupus, today and over the long term. By pushing the limits of scientific exploration and shepherding new discoveries into potential treatments, we aim to seize every opportunity that will help ease the burden of people living with this difficult disease.

The LRA unites the global lupus community in bold determination to free the world of lupus through the power of science.

We will transform the lives of people affected by lupus as we welcome and embrace a new scientific era, pioneer innovation, push the frontiers of knowledge, enlist diverse new scientific talent, and lead the drive to new treatments, prevention and cure.

Join CBS2 at this year's NYC walk that begins at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

CLICK HERE for more information.