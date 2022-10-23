Over $700,000 raised at Walk to Cure Lupus on Manhattan's West Side

NEW YORK -- There was a walk on the West Side for a good cause Saturday.

It was a sea of purple as some 2,000 people took part in the Walk to Cure Lupus at the Intrepid on Pier 86.

Many walked in support of a loved one who has the autoimmune disease.

Funds raised go towards research to help find a cure.

CBS2's John Elliott talked to a doctor who says new treatments are helping.

"We encourage people to get diagnosed early. That's a challenge for a lot of people because lupus can look like a lot of other things. But we encourage everyone who has lupus to ask their doctors, what can you do for me? And we have newer medicine, so it's really an exciting time," said Louis Bridges, physician-in-chief for Hospital for Special Services.

Saturday's walk raised over $700,000, and 100% of the proceeds go to lupus research programs.