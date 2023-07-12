Wake today for Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou, killed battling cargo ship fire at Port Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A wake will be held Wednesday for Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou, who died last week in the line of duty while battling a cargo ship fire at Port Newark.

His wake comes as members of the union continue to speak out, saying the firefighters were not properly trained for the situation.

Now that the fire is officially out after nearly a week, the Coast Guard says there will be a salvage operation that could take two months as the investigation into what sparked the blaze continues.

Meanwhile, the Newark community is in mourning as it prepares to lay to rest both Firefighter Acabou and Firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr.

"It is an emotional time now," said Anthony Tarantino, of the Newark Fire Officers Union.

A viewing will be held for Acabou from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by his funeral Thursday morning. A view for Brooks will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by his funeral Friday morning

As family members prepare to lay to rest both men who bravely lost their lives, the investigation into how they died is underway.

"Our apparatus are unsafe. For instance, our large capacity fire boat wouldn't start the day of the fire," Newark Fire Union President Michael Giunta said Tuesday.

The Newark firefighters union is sounding the alarm, saying firefighters going into the burning steel vessel last Wednesday did not have adequate training or equipment to battle the blaze.

"Most of the notices are table top and pieces of paper that we're supposed to look over. The last training that I looked up that was done with the port, there was one battalion chief that was sent down there on one tour one day," Tarantino said.

Sources tell CBS New York firefighters had to use hoses on the ship different from what they are used to handling.

The Newark officers union says Newark firefighters have never received a full-scale training to fight ship fires. Unions also say firefighter staffing in Newark, the largest city in New Jersey, is dangerously low.

"Most of the department is riding with one captain and two firefighters, some one and three," said Tarantino.

According to the union, there should be five to six firefighters.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka responded, saying the city firefighters are the most valued members of the community, adding, "I find accusations of intentional understaffing and insufficient training of our public safety personnel very hurtful, and a personal affront to everything my administration and I stand for. I find the timing very questionable. I welcome all dialog that will clear up groundless misperceptions."

The cause of the fire is still being determined, but the operator of the ship says the fire broke out as cars were being loaded.