Wake today for Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, shot and killed in last week's ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. -- A wake will be held Wednesday for Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.
The 34-year-old officer will be remembered from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum on Main Street in Terryville, Conn.
A funeral service is set for this Friday in East Hartford.
Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were killed responding to call in an ambush attack.
A third officer was also injured.
