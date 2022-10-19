Wake today for Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, shot and killed in last week's ambush

BRISTOL, Conn. -- A wake will be held Wednesday for Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.

The 34-year-old officer will be remembered from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum on Main Street in Terryville, Conn.

Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, left, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte. Connecticut State Police

A funeral service is set for this Friday in East Hartford.

Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were killed responding to call in an ambush attack.

A third officer was also injured.