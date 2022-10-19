Watch CBS News
Local News

Wake today for Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, shot and killed in last week's ambush

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Wake today for Bristol police officer
Wake today for Bristol police officer 00:25

BRISTOL, Conn. -- A wake will be held Wednesday for Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty

The 34-year-old officer will be remembered from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum on Main Street in Terryville, Conn. 

hamzy-and-demonte.jpg
Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, left, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte. Connecticut State Police

A funeral service is set for this Friday in East Hartford. 

Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were killed responding to call in an ambush attack

A third officer was also injured. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 6:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.