Police release bodycam video from officer wounded in Bristol, Conn., ambush

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Dramatic new video shows the moments after a gunman ambushed three police officers outside a home in Connecticut last week, killing two of them.

"Shots fired, shots fired! More cars! Send everyone!" the audio on the footage says. "Officer shot! Officer shot!"

READ MORE: Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy ambushed responding to fake domestic call, state police say

It was from the bodycam of the only officer who survived, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, who was shot in the leg.

He is seen hobbling in pain as he makes his way around the house, and takes cover behind a police cruiser.

Police say he then fired one shot, killing the suspect.

Investigators believe Officer Iurato, Officer Alex Hamzy, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were lured to the home by a fake 911 call that was made by the gunman. Police say he attacked the officers from behind, firing more than 80 rounds.

Sgt. Demonte and Officer Hamzy will be laid to rest in a joint funeral at 11 a.m. Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.