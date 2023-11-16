Voters who want Rep. George Santos out wonder what took House Ethics Committee so long for its report

Voters wonder what took House Ethics Committee so long for Santos report

WESTBURY, N.Y. - There are growing calls for Rep. George Santos to be expelled after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report.

It found "substantial evidence" Santos broke the law, using campaign funds for personal items such as cosmetic procedures like Botox, luxury purchases at high-end stores, and more.

We're also hearing from voters and the Democrat who lost the election to Santos.

This all comes as other politicians, including former Republican Rep. Peter King, are also calling for Santos to resign immediately.

When he was most recently in the Long Island public eye, Santos was blowing kisses outside federal court after pleading not guilty to a slew of new charges.

The grassroots movement that's been a constant thorn in his side is now proclaiming victory.

"We have just worked every day to keep this story in the public eye. We live in a time of very fast-paced news," Port Washington homeowner Kim Keiserman said.

"We've been waiting 11 months for Congress to act," Jody Kass Finkel of Concerned Citizens of NY-03 said. "So yes, we're really happy the report is out. It's got some really damning information in there... but, really, what took them so long. That's number one. And number two is, you know, he's not out yet."

"We are hoping that within a week every single person in the House will vote to expel this man," Manhasset homeowner Jane Russell said.

"The report was devastating. He had no choice. He can't run. If he was smart, he would resign, work out a deal with the Justice Department, plead guilty. He's finished," former Rep. Peter King said. "He's dead man walking."

King said there are over 700,000 people in District 3 who do not have meaningful representation.

Robert Zimmerman, who lost a close election to Santos last year, predicts a possible early spring special election.

"There should have been a special election a long time ago. I think the pressure is on. The evidence has become abundantly clear and it would be very hard for the Republicans to keep him in Congress without looking as guilty as he is," Zimmerman said.