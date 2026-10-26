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Man accused of killing 2 New Jersey teens in hit-and-run to be arraigned

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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An 18-year-old man will be arraigned on charges in the hit-and-run deaths of two 17-year-old New Jersey girls. 

Vincent Battiloro is accused of intentionally hitting Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas as they were riding an e-bike in Cranford in September 2025.

Investigators said Battiloro, who was also 17 at the time, fled the scene.

Over the summer, it was determined that Battiloro would be tried as an adult

Prosecutors announced on Oct. 15 that he was indicted and will face two counts of first-degree murder. 

Attorneys for the families of the teen victims released a joint statement saying, "The families are hopeful that justice will be achieved and that a trial in open court will bring what happened to light."

In September, the Cranford community remembered the two best friends.

"How kind they were. I would definitely say I am happy that I knew them," one person said.  

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