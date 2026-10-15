18-year-old to face first-degree murder charges in killing of 2 N.J. teens in hit-and-run

An 18-year-old faces murder charges for a fatal hit-and-run in Cranford, New Jersey last year.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were both 17 when they were killed on Sept. 29, 2025. They were riding an e-bike when they were struck and killed by an SUV.

Prosecutors say Vincent Battiloro, who was also 17 at the time, intentionally drove his vehicle into the girls. Over the summer, it was determined that Battiloro, who is now 18, would be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors announced Thursday Battiloro has been indicted and will face two counts of first-degree murder.

His next court date is Oct. 27.

Attorneys for the families of the teen victims released a joint statement saying, "The families are hopeful that justice will be achieved and that a trial in open court will bring what happened to light."

An attorney for Battiloro has not yet responded to CBS News New York's request for comment.