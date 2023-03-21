Watch CBS News
Local News

Sentencing delayed for Viktoria Nasyrova in attempted cheesecake poisoning of lookalike

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Guilty verdict in cheesecake poisoning case
Guilty verdict in cheesecake poisoning case 00:33

NEW YORK -- A sentencing hearing was postponed Tuesday for a Brooklyn woman convicted of trying to kill her lookalike with a poisoned cheesecake. 

A jury found Viktoria Nasyrova guilty last month. Prosecutors said she hoped to kill Olga Svyk in 2016 with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug in an attempt to steal Svyk's identity and return to Russia. 

The district attorney said Syvk vomited and hallucinated but survived. 

Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison.   

Her sentencing has been pushed to April 18.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.