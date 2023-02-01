Victim, NYPD detective testify at cheesecake poisoning trial in Queens

NEW YORK -- The trial of a woman accused of poisoning a woman with cheesecake continued Tuesday in Queens.

She faces a list of charges, including attempted murder.

Several people testified Tuesday, from the victim to an NYPD detective.

Olga Svyk spent another day in court facing the woman -- her so-called "lookalike" -- who is accused of poisoning her and trying to steal her identity.

Svyk didn't want to speak after testifying, but a day earlier left the proceedings feeling "Not so good."

Prosecutors allege, in August 2016, Viktoria Nasyrova visited Svyk's home with a "cold and calculated plan," which was detailed in opening statements on Monday.

"To isolate Olga Svyk, to get her alone in her room, to poison her, to try to kill her, and to take her identity," Queens Assistant District Attorney Konstantinos Litourgis said.

It all centers around cheesecake.

The DA claims Nasyrova brought one as a gift to thank Svyk, an eyelash technician, for helping her with an "eyelash emergency" at her Queens home.

The cheesecake was allegedly laced with a powerful toxin only found in Russia, Nasyrova's home country.

"In those moments, she immediately gets sick. She starts to vomit. She starts to feel awful, and she starts to get worse and worse and worse. And the evidence will show the defendant did not stick around," Litourgis said.

The next day, Svyk was found by a friend unconscious in bed, with pills scattered around.

She later discovered valuable items were missing.

"Almost $4,000 in cash, a red purse, a cherished ring, and, most importantly, her Ukrainian passport and her U.S.-issued employment authorization card," Litourgis said.

When Nasyrova was arrested, in March of 2017, police allegedly recovered some of these items.

The DA said she was desperate to never return to Russia, where she's wanted for a 2014 murder. She first came on the NYPD's radar after allegedly drugging and robbing men in Brooklyn she met on dating websites.

As for the case at hand, defense attorney Christopher Hoyt said, "This is not an open-and-shut case ... We are here today because Ms. Nasyrova is not guilty of these charges."

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom on Tuesday, but Svyk was back on the stand answering questions from both sides.

An NYPD detective was also questioned on evidence collected, including the cheesecake container.

Queens DA Melinda Katz was also present in court to observe part of the hearing.

If convicted, Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison.