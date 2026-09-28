Vikings trade former first-round pick QB J.J. McCarthy to Giants

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from former first-round pick quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Following reports of a trade, the team confirmed it is sending McCarthy to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The deal is pending McCarthy passing a physical exam.

McCarthy lost the starting job to former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray before the season began and eventually became the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Wentz, who started the first two games.

Though the Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick just two years ago, a rookie season lost to injury and inconsistent play last year prompted them to seek other options at the QB spot. McCarthy, 23, missed 24 of 34 possible games in the first two years of his career. In 10 starts last season, he completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 181 yards and four scores.

The Giants' starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. New York's head coach, John Harbaugh, is the brother of Jim Harbaugh, who McCarthy played under during his time in Michigan. Jim Harbaugh now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.