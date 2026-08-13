J.J. McCarthy "disappointed" but undaunted after losing Minnesota Vikings' QB job to Kyler Murray

Though he admitted he's "obviously disappointed," J.J. McCarthy said losing the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback job to Kyler Murray hasn't changed his attitude.

"A decision was made that was out of my control," McCarthy said Wednesday, speaking to the media for the first time since the announcement. "And obviously every competitor wants to play, but moving forward it's just about continuing to work hard and just staying ready for when my number's called."

While the inevitable trade speculation has already begun, McCarthy insists he wants to stay in Minnesota.

"Like I said before, this is the place I want to be," he said. "I love every single person in this building, I love this state, I love the fanbase. And I'm going to continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization."

At the outset of the QB competition, McCarthy said his relationship with Murray was "like two guys in a classroom." It doesn't sound like the bond has developed much beyond that.

"He's just one of my teammates that I care for and respect, and just like all my teammates in that locker room," McCarthy said. "It's about just doing whatever I can for the room and this team and moving forward."

McCarthy doesn't know what he needed to do to win the job — "That's a question for Kevin [O'Connell] and the staff," he said — but he's confident he's on an ascendant trajectory.

"I feel like just me continuing to develop and improve in many different aspects is the only thing I'm worried about," he said.

Both Murray and McCarthy will play in the Vikings' first preseason game on Saturday against the New York Giants, O'Connell said. It'll be fans' first look at Murray in purple and McCarthy in the backup role.

"I'm really proud of my development," McCarthy said. "I feel like I've grown in so many different areas and it's going to just continue to do that and I'm going to keep my head down and keep working."