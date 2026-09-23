Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart appears to be out for the season, multiple reports say

Jaxson Dart is once again the Giants' future at quarterback now that his feared season-ending left knee injury has apparently become a reality.

Following speculation that Dart may not have hurt himself that badly during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, multiple reports surfaced Wednesday saying he did in fact suffer severe injuries when he was sandwiched by two defenders early in the 28-6 defeat.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the second-year signal caller sustained damage to his MCL, PCL, and meniscus, while the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said while Dart's ACL is still intact, surgery is coming to repair everything else.

The Giants' Jaxson Dart lays on the field after being injured during the first quarter against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The Giants have not confirmed Dart's injury as season ending. Head coach John Harbaugh had said during a Tuesday news conference that evaluations of the injury "are ongoing," and added the team still needed to learn more.

The loss of Dart would be a massive blow to the rebuilding Giants, who had expected to challenge for a playoff spot under Harbaugh, who is in his first season following a successful 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens that included a Super Bowl championship and 12 postseason appearances.

New York (1-1) is expected to turn to veteran Jameis Winston, who was 11-of-27 for 111 yards and an interception in relief of Dart on Monday. The Giants face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

Dart's sophomore season got off to a terrific start in Week 1 as he threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 54 yards in the Giants' 28-20 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

However, in the first quarter on Monday night, Dart dropped back to pass and was crunched by Rams defenders Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart. Replays show Dart's left leg hyperextending.

Dart stayed down on the turf for several minutes before walking off the field under his own power. He was initially listed as questionable before that designation was downgraded to out at halftime.

Barring the acquisition of another quarterback, it appears Winston will be the starter going forward. The 32-year-old, who won a national championship at Florida State, has extensive NFL experience, throwing for nearly 25,000 yards and 156 touchdowns during his 12-year career.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston was the starter for the majority of his five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before going to the New Orleans Saints and, later, the Cleveland Browns.

Winston signed a two-year, $13 million contract extension with the Giants on Sept. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.