Rainy weather, severe storm threat returns to NYC area. Here's the First Alert forecast.

The weather across the New York City area is taking a turn with heavy rain and the threat of strong storms.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Monday as we track rounds of rain and thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding, especially later in the day.

CBS News New York

The morning starts off relatively quiet with some clouds and a few showers, mainly north and west of the city.

When will it rain today?

CBS News New York

As we head toward lunchtime, showers become a bit more widespread, and you may run into a few isolated downpours in those same northern and western areas. Temperatures climb into the mid-70s, adding a bit more fuel to the atmosphere.

By the afternoon, conditions turn more active and potentially impactful. Showers and thunderstorms become more numerous, and some of those storms could turn severe. That means the potential for heavy rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to flash flooding, especially in poor drainage areas and spots that see repeated storms.

Flood watch for NYC area

CBS News New York

Because of that risk, a flood watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. and continues through 6 a.m. Tuesday for New York City and much of northern and central New Jersey.

Tonight, we'll keep at least a chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm before things gradually settle down.

By Tuesday, lingering morning showers are possible, but overall conditions improve with highs back into the 70s.