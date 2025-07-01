Video shows Yonkers police officer get struck by fleeing driver

Yonkers Police officer recovering after being hit by fleeing driver

Yonkers Police officer recovering after being hit by fleeing driver

Yonkers Police officer recovering after being hit by fleeing driver

Body camera video captured the moment a Yonkers Police officer was struck by a driver who then fled the scene.

That officer is now recovering from a painful leg injury.

Check on sleeping man turns dangerous

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Nepperhan Avenue as Officer Paul O'Grady and his partner checked on a man sleeping in his car.

Video shows the man, identified as 24-year-old Edward Arias, refusing to interact with the officers, then suddenly putting the car into drive and fleeing the scene.

O'Grady was struck as Arias drove off.

"He was pinned between two vehicles, so it's a significant injury," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.

Sapienza says it's an example of how quickly routine can become risky.

"You're looking at the great unknown. You don't know what you're facing on the other side of that car," he said.

Suspect arrested after allegedly striking officer

The officers did not give chase. Instead, technology helped them track the suspect to New Rochelle, where Arias was taken into custody.

The suspect's car didn't come back as stolen, so police aren't sure why he fled.

Arias is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and assault.

O'Grady is expected to fully recover from his leg injury.