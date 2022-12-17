Video shows suspects in gunpoint robbery at Bronx gas station

NEW YORK - Police have released video of a gunpoint robbery at a gas station in the Bronx.

The video shows two men entering the station on Bartow Avenue and one of them taking out a gun.

Police said they stole $1,900 cash and more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.