Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows suspects in gunpoint robbery at Bronx gas station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police release video of gas station robbery suspects
Police release video of gas station robbery suspects 00:21

NEW YORK - Police have released video of a gunpoint robbery at a gas station in the Bronx

The video shows two men entering the station on Bartow Avenue and one of them taking out a gun. 

Police said they stole $1,900 cash and more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes. 

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.