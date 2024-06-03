Video: Parks Department employee, handcuffed girl struggle in NYC's Battery Park

NEW YORK - A video circulating on social media shows a tense physical encounter with a Parks Department employee and a young girl in New York City's Battery Park.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the entrance to the Staten Island ferry.

Authorities said it happened during a joint Parks Department operation with NYPD officers targeting unlicensed vendors in the park who were allegedly selling items unsafe for consumption.

A Parks Enforcement Patrol employee grapples with a young girl during an operation cracking down on unlicensed vendors in Battery Park on June 2, 2024. @marcrebillet via Storyful

The video shows NYPD and Parks Enforcement Patrol officers grappling with two females. One of them, apparently a young girl, is crying. The video shows a crowd had gathered around the officers, many with cameras out, filming what was happening. The officer holding the girl is male and he's holding a pair of handcuffs, one of which is around the wrist of the girl.

One person in the video can be heard calling for a female officer instead. People in the crowd can be heard saying "What are you doing?" and "Let her go" in the video.

@marcrebillet via Storyful

The video goes on to show several people grabbing one of the girl's arms while her other arm is held by the PEP officer. They pull back and forth, and the officer, apparently tripping on the leg of one of the people pulling on the girl, tumbles to the ground, on top of the girl. The two then grapple briefly, before the girl is pulled away.

After tumbling to the ground, a Parks Enforcement Patrol officer tries to hang on to a young girl as others attempt to pull her free during an enforcement operation against unlicensed vendors in New York City's Battery Park on June 2, 2024. @marcrebillet via Storyful

The PEP officer, kneeling after tumbling to the ground, can be asking where "everybody else" was during the encounter.

The incident is under investigation.

"Our Parks Enforcement Patrol's (PEP) first course of action is to educate in order to bring violators into compliance. When individuals have repeatedly flouted the law, we take additional enforcement actions, and there are instances when it is necessary to place violators and individuals obstructing the law under arrest," the Parks Department said in a statement.

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times.

CBS New York's Mahsa Saeidi will have more on this incident tonight at 6 p.m.