Video shows Long Island police officers rescue child from pond on Christmas Day

An extraordinary Christmas Day rescue in East Patchogue, Long Island, was caught on police body cameras.

Police said three Suffolk County police officers rushed to save 8-year-old Tayvion, who accidentally fell through an iced-over pond inside an East Patchogue apartment complex while he was playing.

"The water reached his chest, and the icy conditions made it difficult for him to get out, if not impossible," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Police said Tayvion was trapped for several terrifying minutes, struggling to stay above water as the ice continued to break around him, and it was a neighbor who noticed the boy needed some help and called 911 right away.

Luckily, officers James Rizzo and Andrew Tirelli were nearby.

"We responded as fast and safely as we could," Tirelli said. "When we got there, we saw Tayvion in the water in distress."

Knowing there was no time left to wait, Rizzo and Tirelli rushed in, throwing Tayvion a life ring, but it wasn't until Highway Sgt. Michael Santillo arrived that they were able to get Tayvion to safety.

"He was like, 'I can't hold onto it,' so at that point, I was like, I'm just going to go get him," Santillo said. "So I crawled out on the ice and when I got to him, I actually fell through the ice ... so I just grabbed him and I started making my way to shore."

On Friday, the boy thanked the officers for their bravery.

On Jan. 2, 2026, Tayvion, 8, reunited with the three Suffolk County police officers who helped rescue him from an icy pond. CBS News New York

Police said their officers are extensively trained for this kind of rescue.

"Anybody who's in need of help, I'm going to help them," Santillo said. "You don't think, you act."

Tayvion said the incident taught him an important lesson he wants others to know.

"Do not walk on the ice!" Tayvion said.