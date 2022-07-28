Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Brooklyn and Long Island
NEW YORK -- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting New York on Thursday.
She is scheduled to be in Brooklyn, along with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and Small Business Administrator Isabelle Guzman.
They're set to discuss the Biden administration's investment in under served communities.
Later, the vice president will travel to Water Mill, where she will attend a finance event.
