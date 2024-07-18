New details revealed in death of East Harlem beauty salon owner who police say was killed by her own son

East Harlem beauty salon owner pushed to her death by her own son, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has revealed chilling new details in the killing of a beloved East Harlem salon owner.

They say Vianel Garcia, 44, was killed by her own son, 22-year-old Miguel Duval, who is facing second-degree murder charges.

Police initially said Garcia died after being pushed down a grassy embankment in Riverside Park in Washington Heights, but they have now released new details about the deadly encounter.

Garcia wasn't just pushed down an embankment, police say

On July 14, police say Garcia went to visit Duval at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was receiving mental health treatment. The two then went to a nearby Chipotle to get food before going to Riverside Park at West 165th Street to eat on a bench.

Witnesses told police they heard screams, and lost sight of the two after they went over the embankment. Eventually, Duval climbed back up the embankment, but was covered in blood, according to police. Garcia's body was found at the bottom of the embankment. Police believe she was beaten with a tree branch and bottle.

After a brief pursuit, police caught Duval, who at 6-foot-3 and around 250 pounds, is much larger than his mother.

He allegedly confessed to the killing, and told responding officers there had been family issues related to past abuse.

Community stunned by Garcia's killing

Garcia leaves behind three other children as well as Duval.

Her death was a stunning blow to those who knew her. She owned Vianel Beauty Salon on East 112th Street, and was well known in the community.

"She was the best. The whole neighborhood loved her," customer Naomi Roman said.