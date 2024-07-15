East Harlem beauty salon owner pushed to her death by her own son, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A community is shocked and saddened by the death of a beloved East Harlem salon owner.

The life of 44-year-old Vianel Garcia was cut short on Sunday afternoon in Riverside Park in Washington Heights. Detectives say she suffered fatal injuries after she was pushed down a grassy embankment by her own son, 22-year-old Miguel Duval.

"A bunch of police were huddled in that corner. There was someone trying to do CPR for what felt like 20 minutes," witness Natalia Weaver said.

Police said Duval was taken into custody just hours after his mother's death. He's now facing a charge of murder in the second degree.

Customers shocked by the news

Vianel Beauty Salon should have been bustling with customers on Monday, but instead the doors on East 112th Street were shuttered as customers left flowers for Garcia.

The news was stunning to those who knew her.

"I'm going to cry. She was the best. The whole neighborhood loved her," customer Naomi Roman said.

"She's amazing. I don't get it. She's a really good person," Daphne Lugo added.

Garcia was a woman so full of life. She was a mother of four and a staple businesswoman in the community.

"I didn't believe it. I didn't believe it. I didn't believe it," customer Norma Mendez said. "She sacrificed herself a lot for her kids."

"She was welcoming, music, she offered coffee," Roman said.

"She always meant well. She helped everybody here," Lugo said.

Lugo was emotional as she told CBS New York she just got her hair done on Friday not knowing it would be the last time with Garcia.

"This is a very big loss for all of us," Lugo said.