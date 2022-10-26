Veterinarian who survived cancer writes book about how dogs helped her heal

Cancer survivor writes book about how dogs helped her heal

NEW YORK -- Dogs may not use words to communicate, but they can be incredibly supportive.

Veterinary oncologist Dr. Renee Alsarraf learned this firsthand when she received her own cancer diagnosis.

Her new book, "Sit, Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well," is full of life lessons she learned while treating canine patients and recovering from her own cancer journey.

She recently spoke with CBS2 about the book and that journey.

Alsarraf will also take place in a virtual event at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, New York and another at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Frenchtown Book Shop in Frenchtown, New Jersey.