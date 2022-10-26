Watch CBS News
Health

Veterinarian who survived cancer writes book about how dogs helped her heal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Cancer survivor writes book about how dogs helped her heal
Cancer survivor writes book about how dogs helped her heal 05:10

NEW YORK -- Dogs may not use words to communicate, but they can be incredibly supportive. 

Veterinary oncologist Dr. Renee Alsarraf learned this firsthand when she received her own cancer diagnosis. 

Her new book, "Sit, Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well," is full of life lessons she learned while treating canine patients and recovering from her own cancer journey. 

She recently spoke with CBS2 about the book and that journey. 

CLICK HERE and watch her interview above for more.

Alsarraf will also take place in a virtual event at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, New York and another at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Frenchtown Book Shop in Frenchtown, New Jersey.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.