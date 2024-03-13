Veterans on Long Island serve as surrogate parents to puppies while their adoptive owners continue to serve overseas

NESCONSET, N.Y. -- Seven puppies, rescued from a Middle East war zone, are now safe on U.S. soil thanks to help from a Long Island charity.

The dogs had bonded with soldiers who were recently targeted in several drone attacks.

Army veteran Derek Cartwright cuddled with one of the puppies he rescued from harm's way near a U.S. base that was attacked.

Puppies abandoned by their parent dogs and suffering through the shocks of war had been adopted by service members who are now on the move in the war zone and feared the 6-month-old pups would perish if left behind.

"We know that seven soldiers had a very difficult deployment. There were some very catastrophic events that took place at this base," said Robert Messeri, president and co-founder of Paws of War.

Cartwright, in a rescue mission through the organization Paws of War, secured the animals and flew them into John F. Kennedy International Airport. It was his first trip back since being gravely injured overseas.

"Going back to the Middle East is a whole bowl of emotions and being mark of a mission to help others means the world to me," Cartwright said.

As a nonprofit, Paws of War trains and places shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to U.S. military veterans suffering emotional effects of war.

"I have panic attacks from PTSD. The dogs calm me and make me feel better. Paws of War is like a second family," Navy veteran and Paws of War volunteer John Barnett said.

"Some day, I don't want to get out of bed, but I do because I know there is a greater good," Cartwright added.

Cartwright said helping others, especially veterans and animals, is his daily cure.

"Now, we have to hope these soldiers will come back safe and they will be reunited with their pups," Messeri said.

For now, veterans say they are filled with love fostering the puppies until the soldier parents come home.