Verdict expected as early as today in trial of Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo

Verdict expected as early as today in Officer Crespo trial

Verdict expected as early as today in Officer Crespo trial

Verdict expected as early as today in Officer Crespo trial

NEWARK, N.J. -- A verdict is expected as early as today in the trial of Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo.

Crespo is accused of shooting two men, one fatally, during a chase in January 2019.

He's been suspended from the department and charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and misconduct.

Authorities say Gregory Griffin was pulled over for speeding, and officers noted he had a gun. Griffin then fled the initial traffic stop, leading police in a high-speed chase.

Crespo responded as backup. He was seen on body camera video firing his gun at the suspect's car at three different locations.

Griffin was shot and killed, and his passenger, Andrew Dixon, was injured.

Related Story: Jury deliberations set to begin in trial of suspended Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo for deadly shooting during chase

Last week, the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments to the jury.

"This law enforcement officer saved lives that night, end of story," defense attorney Patrick Toscano said.

"The defendant's version of events does not justify his use of deadly force, and that is why he has to continue to add to and change his story as he goes," said Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Alex Albu.

Prosecutors say Crespo's police report he wrote himself never described the danger as imminent, just that the vehicle posed a threat by moving at a high rate of speed.

During the trial, Crespo took the stand in his own defense, claiming a gun was pointed at him.

If convicted of all counts, he could face life in prison.