Jury deliberations set to begin in trial of suspended Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo for deadly shooting during chase

NEWARK, N.J. -- A jury is set to decide the case of a Newark police officer accused of shooting two men, including one fatally, after a wild pursuit.

CBS2 was in the courtroom Wednesday for the second day of closing arguments.

Was Jovanny Crespo justified in firing those shots? The prosecution and defense have made their final arguments to the jury.

"This law enforcement officer saved lives that night -- end of story," defense attorney Patrick Toscano said.

"The defendant's version of events does not justify his use of deadly force and that's why he has to continue to add to and change his story as he goes," Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Alex Albu said.

Crespo's attorney interrupted the prosecutor at one point, saying, "It's a lie, judge. It's a flat-out lie."

In January 2019, driver Gregory Griffin was pulled over for speeding. An officer noted he had a gun.

Griffin fled the initial traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed chase. Crespo responded as back-up.

He is seen on body-worn camera firing his gun at the suspect's car at three different locations. Crespo shot and killed Griffin and injured his passenger Andrew Dixon.

During the trial, Crespo took the stand in his own defense and claimed a gun was pointed at him.

"I stopped a threat," he said.

Prosecutors say Crespo's police report he wrote himself never described the danger as imminent, just that the threat posed by the vehicle was that it was moving at a high rate of speed.

"It's about what will happen -- not about what could happen during an encounter," Albu said. "Reckless and ignored all policy and training in this incident."

"Not even close to official misconduct," Toscano said.

The judge is expected to charge the jury on Thursday morning and then they'll begin deliberations. Aggravated manslaughter and misconduct are among the charges Crespo faces.

Crespo, who is suspended, could face life in prison if convicted.