New York City transit, water systems are top local concerns in U.S. infrastructure report card

The nation's infrastructure report card is out, and New York City's subway system and water systems are the top local concerns.

Members of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) looked at 18 categories ranging from aviation, bridges, drinking water, ports, rail and transit, to name a few.

NYC transit system shows signs of deterioration

When the research group specifically studied New York City in 2022, the city's transit system received a D-plus ranking, meaning it stands in poor condition and shows general signs of deterioration.

"Transit was identified as the lowest grade for infrastructure in the New York City report card," ASCE President Feniosky Pena Mora said.

"What did you guys find specifically with New York City subways and just the overall transit system here that was alarming?" CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook asked.

"The signal systems is antiquated, and some of the infrastructure in terms of the delays that are caused," Pena Mora said. "Some of the subway stations get flooded when there's intensely heavy rain and those are interdependents that we all should be looking at."

Some riders felt while repairs are needed, the system is still functioning.

"You can see something like this bridge. It's rusting away, and yeah, it looks like it needs a repair and it probably does, but it works every day for us," Harlem resident Reed Foster said.

NYC aqueducts, reservoirs need further investment

Another area of great importance is the region's drinking water. It received a C-minus in the latest New York City infrastructure report card.

Pena Mora says although tap water in New York City ranks as among the best in the United States, there's continued need for further investment in aqueducts and reservoirs to keep the city in that top tier.

Flooding from strong storms is also of concern.