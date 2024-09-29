NYPD seeks man accused of raping woman inside her Upper East Side apartment

NEW YORK — The NYPD is searching for a man who they say raped a woman inside her Upper East Side apartment.

It happened at a building near East 92nd Street and First Avenue.

Investigators say it was just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday when a 29-year-old woman woke up and found a man in her bed. Police say the man raped the woman, then ran away. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and police say they have not yet determined how he got into the apartment or why the victim was targeted. The NYPD has released a photo of a man wanted in connection to the attack.

The NYPD is searching for a man who they say raped a woman inside of her Upper East Side apartment on Sept. 28, 2024. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Neighbors stunned by Upper East Side attack

Most who spoke to CBS News New York call the area a good place to live and were stunned to hear what happened.

"This is, like, normally a very safe neighborhood. I've been here 20-some years," neighbor Elga Casino said. "In her home? Inside her home? Oh my God."

"I'm a similar age, so it's definitely very concerning," Upper East Side resident Taylor Hoekstra said.

"It's scary. It's just horrible what happened to her, but I hope they catch whoever he is," Upper East Side resident Christine Jackson said.

Residents say they're watching their backs more than before.

"I really try to stay present, not have my AirPods in," Hoekstra said.

"We women, we live around here, I got daughters. We come and go, coming from work, going to work. That's horrible, now we have to really be more extra careful," Jackson said.