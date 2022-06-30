Police: Woman fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman was shot and killed while she was pushing her child in a stroller on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on East 95th Street near Lexington Avenue.

According to police, the 20-year-old woman was pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller when a gunman approached her from behind and shot her once in the head before running away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her child was unharmed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

