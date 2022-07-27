Watch CBS News
Woman riding Citi Bike fatally struck by tractor trailer driver on Upper East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman riding Citi Bike killed by truck on Upper East Side
Woman riding Citi Bike killed by truck on Upper East Side 00:21

NEW YORK -- A woman riding a Citi Bike was struck and killed by a driver on the Upper East Side on Tuesday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on East 85th Street.

Police say the woman was traveling against traffic when she was hit by a tractor trailer.

The truck driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.

July 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

