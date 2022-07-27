Woman riding Citi Bike fatally struck by tractor trailer driver on Upper East Side

Woman riding Citi Bike killed by truck on Upper East Side

Woman riding Citi Bike killed by truck on Upper East Side

Woman riding Citi Bike killed by truck on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- A woman riding a Citi Bike was struck and killed by a driver on the Upper East Side on Tuesday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on East 85th Street.

Police say the woman was traveling against traffic when she was hit by a tractor trailer.

The truck driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.