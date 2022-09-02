UPPAbaby recalls thousands of jogging strollers due to child injury risk
NEW YORK -- A popular baby stroller is being recalled.
UPPAbaby has recalled more than 14,000 RIDGE jogging strollers.
The design of the brakes poses the risk of a child getting a finger caught. One child has been hurt.
Consumers are told to contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.
For more information, click here.
