Watch CBS News
Consumer

UPPAbaby recalls thousands of jogging strollers due to child injury risk

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

UPPAbaby recalls RIDGE jogging strollers due to injury risk
UPPAbaby recalls RIDGE jogging strollers due to injury risk 00:22

NEW YORK -- A popular baby stroller is being recalled.

UPPAbaby has recalled more than 14,000 RIDGE jogging strollers.

The design of the brakes poses the risk of a child getting a finger caught. One child has been hurt.

Consumers are told to contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

For more information, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 11:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.