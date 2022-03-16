Fleet Week returning in person to NYC after 2-year hiatus

NEW YORK - Fleet Week is coming back in-person after a two year hiatus.

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard gathered on the steps of City Hall Wednesday morning to announce they will be back in full force for Fleet Week this spring.

"This year, Fleet Week not only marks the beginning of summer, but continued recovery from the pandemic," said Frank Carone, chief of staff for Mayor Eric Adams.

Fleet Week has run steadily since 1984, but was held virtually the last two years due to the coronavirus.

Still, the Navy's presence was felt at peak pandemic, as they sent their hospital ship Comfort to back up overflowing New York City hospitals.

"In the heart of some of the most difficult times in COVID, the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard was still very active. The Comfort was a part of that," said Rear Admiral Charles "Chip" Rock of the U.S. Navy.

Three thousand sailors will be back in the five boroughs for the first time since 2019. The weeklong event typically sees 100,000 people tour a flotilla of ships, aircraft and venues around the city for military demonstrations and a string of parties.

It also gives kids and adults a chance to meet veterans and active duty servicemembers

"Learn what is out deployed in the Pacific right now, defending our country. Getting to showcase equipment to the people," said Maj. Lindsay Pirek of the Marines. "Getting to meet young girls. They're like, 'I didn't know I could be a Marine.' Anybody can do whatever they put their minds to."

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum serves as one of the centerpieces.

The tradition started back in 1984.

Fleet Week begins May 25, so mark your calendars.

