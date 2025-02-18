Freight train derailment in Union, N.J. disrupts NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line

NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line service was suspended Tuesday morning after a freight train derailment.

NJ Transit said the freight train derailed on the Conrail-owned section of the line near Union Station at 6:50 a.m.

Several cars of the train came off the track near the Kean University Campus. At least one car tipped over on its side, with two large containers lying on the ground. Train wheels were scattered across the tracks. At least 20 cars carrying cargo containers were leaning or completely derailed. Most of the train, however, appears to be upright.

Crews are on the scene, assessing the damage and figuring out how to remove the massive freight cars. A crane will be needed to lift them. The complex operation could take hours, if not longer.

A freight train derailed near Union, N.J. on Feb. 18, 2025. CBS News New York

Train tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses. Hourly service from Raritan to Cranfrod resumed just before noon. Limited service was operating to and from High Bridge, and substitute bus service continued from Cranford to Newark. Click here for travel alternatives from NJ Transit.

"The whole house shook"

The Raritan Valley Line reportedly serves more than 23,000 riders per day.

Commuters and area residents sounded off about what they heard.

"About 6:55 in the morning and we were sleeping, and the whole house shook, woke us up. Oh my gosh, I think that was a train that went off the tracks," Union resident Jennifer Muniz said. "It was two booms. It was one boom, the whole house shook, and then another boom, and the house shook again."

"Trying to get to work on time today, and it doesn't seem to be happening," commuter Amy Mizrach said.